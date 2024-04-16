National Bank (NBHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect National Bank to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $107.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect National Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

National Bank Price Performance

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. National Bank has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $38.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.84.

National Bank Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of National Bank

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in National Bank by 78.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in National Bank by 145.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in National Bank by 2,677.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in National Bank by 24.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in National Bank by 27.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered National Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Further Reading

