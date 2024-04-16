Nasdaq (NDAQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect Nasdaq to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $60.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.17 and its 200-day moving average is $55.82. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $64.25.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

In other news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $235,218,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,974,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth $68,961,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,153,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,829,000 after buying an additional 775,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,065,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,620,131,000 after buying an additional 745,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NDAQ. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

