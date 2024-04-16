Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 645 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 211,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,858,000 after purchasing an additional 447,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $54.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.64. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $57.15. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

