Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the March 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of IIF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.71. The stock had a trading volume of 14,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,740. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47.
Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.
About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
