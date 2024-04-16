Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the March 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IIF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.71. The stock had a trading volume of 14,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,740. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47.

Get Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.