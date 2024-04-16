Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,324 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,324 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCQ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.11. The company had a trading volume of 209,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,134. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $19.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

