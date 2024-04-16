Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,622,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513,493 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 3.98% of Verra Mobility worth $152,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 25.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.14, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $211.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.76 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,275 shares in the company, valued at $941,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $174,551.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

