Lunt Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Lunt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,898,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $100.51. 1,385,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,145. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.49 and its 200-day moving average is $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.