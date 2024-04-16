Lunt Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Lunt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,898,000.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $100.51. 1,385,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,145. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.49 and its 200-day moving average is $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.74.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
