Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 9,716 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lessened its stake in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 676,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,716 shares during the period. Alight comprises 1.5% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Alight were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alight by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,651,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,678,000 after acquiring an additional 792,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,880,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,449 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. now owns 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,324,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,757,000 after purchasing an additional 470,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,964,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,591,000 after purchasing an additional 271,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alight news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 26,164 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $234,167.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,963,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,525,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,999,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,994,906. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 26,164 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $234,167.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,963,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,525,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 550,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,449,117. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALIT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.10. 959,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,863,893. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Alight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALIT. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Alight in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Alight from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

Alight Profile

(Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

