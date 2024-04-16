Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $763,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 748,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 139,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 47,471,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,139,274.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,264,095 shares of company stock valued at $207,506,924.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

LSXMK stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.40. The company had a trading volume of 658,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,021. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.01. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $31.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

