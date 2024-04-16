Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $1.31 Million Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAM. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 175,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,402,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,832,000 after acquiring an additional 120,714 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,594,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 55.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 129,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:BAM traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.18. The company had a trading volume of 447,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,861. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.42. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 96.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.51%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

