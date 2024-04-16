JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Up 0.1%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQGet Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.82 and last traded at $52.65. 759,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,651,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.61.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.48.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

