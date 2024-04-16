JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Up 0.1%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.82 and last traded at $52.65. 759,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,651,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.61.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.48.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.
Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.