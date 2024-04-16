JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Up 0.1%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.82 and last traded at $52.65. 759,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,651,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.61.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.48.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

