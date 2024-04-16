iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 98.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,133 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up 1.1% of Wealth Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wealth Alliance owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $7,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $432,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $240.49. 238,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $185.37 and a fifty-two week high of $248.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.70.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

