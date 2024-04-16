iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Acquired by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. OxenFree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,544,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,666,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Cedrus LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 84,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock remained flat at $66.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.17. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.85.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.