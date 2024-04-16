Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) is Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s 6th Largest Position

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 807,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,090 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,712.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.42. 105,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,082. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.35.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.