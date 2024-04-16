International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 452.5% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. TNF LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800,429. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.13.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.08.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

