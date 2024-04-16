Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Short Interest Down 6.1% in March

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,900 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the March 15th total of 167,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Huize stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Free Report) by 86.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,824 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Huize worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

NASDAQ:HUIZ opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. Huize has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82. The company has a market cap of $30.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.51.

Huize ( NASDAQ:HUIZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huize had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $33.24 million for the quarter.

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

