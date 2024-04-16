Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Receives $81.09 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.09.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $70.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.73 and its 200 day moving average is $72.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.39.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at $15,585,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 88.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 27,725.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

