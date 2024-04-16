Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.17.

Several research firms recently commented on POWI. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $67.18 on Thursday. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $66.68 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.26.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $89.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $60,795.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,329,879.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $60,795.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,329,879.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $421,698.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,699,929.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,411 shares of company stock worth $4,203,262. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,024,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,476,000 after purchasing an additional 535,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $35,392,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $39,467,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,236,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,501,000 after buying an additional 390,373 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,052,000 after buying an additional 388,650 shares during the period.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

