Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the March 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 496,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 8.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 23.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ivanhoe Electric Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IE opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.94. Ivanhoe Electric has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.45.
Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 3,259.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ivanhoe Electric will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile
Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.
