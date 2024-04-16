Head-To-Head Analysis: Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) & SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT)

Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC – Get Free Report) and SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Technology Solutions and SmartRent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Technology Solutions alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A SmartRent -14.60% -9.97% -6.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Technology Solutions and SmartRent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A SmartRent 0 1 3 0 2.75

Valuation and Earnings

SmartRent has a consensus price target of $4.18, indicating a potential upside of 69.03%.

This table compares Technology Solutions and SmartRent’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SmartRent $236.84 million 2.13 -$34.59 million ($0.18) -13.72

Technology Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SmartRent.

Risk & Volatility

Technology Solutions has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartRent has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.4% of SmartRent shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Technology Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of SmartRent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Technology Solutions Company provides systems integration and information technology (IT) consulting services to the manufacturing and distribution, healthcare and life sciences, consumer products and retail, and financial services industry. Technology Solutions Company was founded in 1988 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About SmartRent

(Get Free Report)

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.