Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.71.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AEM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 406.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth about $426,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth about $54,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth about $66,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEM stock opened at $61.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.90 and its 200 day moving average is $51.51. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $64.19.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.