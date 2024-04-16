IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Receives $20.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMAX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on IMAX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th.

In other news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $421,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 138,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,057.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 4.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,367,000 after acquiring an additional 27,207 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 40.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 19,226 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in IMAX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IMAX opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $866.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.17. IMAX has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $21.82.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $86.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

