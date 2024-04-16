Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.92.

Several brokerages have commented on OLLI. Loop Capital upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $884,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,604. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $884,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,604. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $181,050.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,854.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,888 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at $41,301,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $59,215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 141.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,075,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,037,000 after buying an additional 630,298 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at $33,285,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $24,742,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $72.41 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $52.93 and a 12 month high of $84.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.21. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Free Report

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.