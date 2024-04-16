Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.92.
Several brokerages have commented on OLLI. Loop Capital upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at $41,301,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $59,215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 141.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,075,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,037,000 after buying an additional 630,298 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at $33,285,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $24,742,000.
Shares of OLLI stock opened at $72.41 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $52.93 and a 12 month high of $84.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.21. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.76.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
