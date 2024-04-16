Analyzing Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) & Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) and Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Enzo Biochem and Fortrea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enzo Biochem 99.28% -36.71% -22.29% Fortrea N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.9% of Enzo Biochem shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Enzo Biochem shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Fortrea shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enzo Biochem 0 0 0 0 N/A Fortrea 1 3 4 0 2.38

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Enzo Biochem and Fortrea, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Fortrea has a consensus price target of $37.29, suggesting a potential downside of 1.98%. Given Fortrea’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fortrea is more favorable than Enzo Biochem.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enzo Biochem and Fortrea’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enzo Biochem $31.06 million 1.91 $20.29 million N/A N/A Fortrea $3.11 billion 1.09 -$3.40 million N/A N/A

Enzo Biochem has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fortrea.

About Enzo Biochem



Enzo Biochem, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis. It also provides AMPIVIEW in situ hybridization probes for enhanced detection of low expressed targets useful in the growing spatial biology space; reagents and assays for cell and gene therapy research and development; POLYVIEW PLUS Enhanced Immunohistochemistry platform, offers solutions within the area of anatomical pathology through optimized assays; Enhanced Immunoassays, pushing sensitivity to expand immunoassay applications for basic research, bioprocess, and diagnostics; AMPIPROBE, a nucleic acid amplification platform; and Axxora.com, a proven distribution platform for original manufacturers of innovative research reagents. The company's proprietary products and technologies in translational research and drug development areas, including cell biology, genomics, assays, immunohistochemistry, and small molecule chemistry. It markets its products and services through its direct sales force and a network of distributors. The company was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Farmingdale, New York.

About Fortrea



Fortrea Holdings Inc., a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum. The Enabling Services segment provides patient access and clinical trial technology solutions to customers that streamline complex randomization and optimize the trial drug supply process. The company offers delivery models that include full service, functional service provider, and hybrid service structures. It also offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services, as well as consulting services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations. Fortrea Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

