Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Sells 2,859 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the period. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,264,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,058,000 after buying an additional 968,982 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,962,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,552,000 after purchasing an additional 867,571 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,101,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after acquiring an additional 809,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,158,000 after acquiring an additional 16,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 833,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,597,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $37.48. The company had a trading volume of 75,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,824. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $39.36.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.