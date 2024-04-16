Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Mkm

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Roth Mkm in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the coupon company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 178.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GRPN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Groupon from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Groupon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.05. 258,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,036. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40. Groupon has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.65.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The coupon company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $137.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Groupon will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its position in Groupon by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 7,040,410 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $90,399,000 after buying an additional 323,344 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,007 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $44,557,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,524,378 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 39,742 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 13.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,314 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after buying an additional 92,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Groupon by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,858 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

