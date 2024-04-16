Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Up 8.5% in March

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,964,800 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 1,811,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 701.7 days.

Great Wall Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Great Wall Motor stock remained flat at $1.44 on Tuesday. Great Wall Motor has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

