Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Up 8.5% in March

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,964,800 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 1,811,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 701.7 days.
Great Wall Motor Stock Performance
Shares of Great Wall Motor stock remained flat at $1.44 on Tuesday. Great Wall Motor has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23.
Great Wall Motor Company Profile
