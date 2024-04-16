Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Gladstone Commercial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ GOODN opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.39.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
