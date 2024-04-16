First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Lunt Capital Management Inc.

Lunt Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 1.5% of Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lunt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,647,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,708,000 after acquiring an additional 682,697 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,304,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,195,000 after buying an additional 1,393,129 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,034,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,157,000 after buying an additional 176,913 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,835,000 after buying an additional 862,821 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,650,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,524,000 after buying an additional 1,157,727 shares during the period.

FIXD traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $42.21. The company had a trading volume of 184,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,756. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $45.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

