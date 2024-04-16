Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $146.00 Price Target at Barclays

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $141.00 to $146.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.00.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $137.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 105.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.08. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $260.46.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 203.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.