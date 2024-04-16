Entain (LON:ENT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,140 ($14.19) price objective on the stock.
ENT has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Entain from GBX 1,310 ($16.31) to GBX 1,140 ($14.19) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Entain to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,120 ($13.94) to GBX 1,070 ($13.32) in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entain presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,232.67 ($15.35).
Entain Stock Performance
Entain Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Entain’s payout ratio is -1,276.60%.
Insider Transactions at Entain
In related news, insider Stella David bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 736 ($9.16) per share, for a total transaction of £478,400 ($595,543.38). Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
About Entain
Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.
