Avaii Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPST. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $50.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,784,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,211. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.29. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.