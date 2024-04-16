Donaldson Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
BATS GOVT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,367,818 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average of $22.49.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- ASML’s Earnings Could Bring The Stock to New Highs
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- DocuSign and The Case for 66% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.