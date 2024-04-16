DGS Capital Management LLC Buys 1,417 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,872,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,670,000 after purchasing an additional 127,008 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 450.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227,328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,350,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,588,000 after purchasing an additional 328,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,524,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,919,000 after purchasing an additional 54,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MTG traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $19.54. The company had a trading volume of 717,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,259. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.96. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.72% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $284.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.96 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 18.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $23.50) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

