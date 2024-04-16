Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Stake Boosted by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 717.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 1,066.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingles Markets Price Performance

Ingles Markets stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.56. 13,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.60. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $72.72 and a 12 month high of $94.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.26.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 12.92%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 6.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMKTA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Insider Transactions at Ingles Markets

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $607,000. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Further Reading

