Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New $7.78 Million Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 74,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,777,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 0.8% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $110.88. 493,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,347. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $115.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.32 and a 200 day moving average of $104.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

