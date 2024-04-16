Dakota Wealth Management Sells 4,543 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $220.94 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $225.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.71.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

