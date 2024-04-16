CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Short Interest Down 8.9% in March

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 247.0 days.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 2.1 %

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.05. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.75. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

