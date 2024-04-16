Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Finally, White Pine Investment CO boosted its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 486,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the last quarter.

Get X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF alerts:

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDEF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.77. 86,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.70. X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.