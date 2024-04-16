Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 8,027 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,027 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,917. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.10.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.