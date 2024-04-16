Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases New Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,435,000 after purchasing an additional 118,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,311,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,771,000 after purchasing an additional 182,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,016,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,988,000 after purchasing an additional 192,805 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,720,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,690,000 after purchasing an additional 84,633 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,170,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,492,000 after purchasing an additional 321,632 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.0 %

TTWO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.31. 1,186,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,682. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.57 and a 52-week high of $171.59. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.39 and its 200-day moving average is $152.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTWO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.39.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

