Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Lowered to $155.00 at Citigroup

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLX. UBS Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

Clorox Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $140.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 223.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.60. Clorox has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. Clorox’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Clorox by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

