China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF) Short Interest Down 11.1% in March

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,503,500 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the March 15th total of 12,946,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,391,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
China Feihe Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHFLF remained flat at 0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 0.47. China Feihe has a 12-month low of 0.42 and a 12-month high of 0.75.
China Feihe Company Profile
