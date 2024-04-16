Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Short Interest Down 10.0% in March

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Crimson Wine Group Stock Performance

Shares of Crimson Wine Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Crimson Wine Group has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $121.14 million, a PE ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise custom winemaking, as well as provides custom winemaking services.

