Brokerages Set Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target at $174.13

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.73.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIDU. StockNews.com lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $96.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.68. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $95.95 and a fifty-two week high of $156.98.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Baidu by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 347,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,429,000 after purchasing an additional 22,797 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,438,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,336,000 after acquiring an additional 116,047 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 3.1% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,089,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,698,000 after acquiring an additional 63,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

