BNB Reaches Market Cap of $80.32 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. Over the last week, BNB has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $537.13 or 0.00859436 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion and $1.50 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,533,907 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,533,917.46292758. The last known price of BNB is 542.23013874 USD and is down -4.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2146 active market(s) with $1,529,916,549.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
