Keel Point LLC Acquires 108 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,731,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,731,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,161 shares of company stock valued at $35,560,647 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.00.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $411.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $415.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.94. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.85 and a fifty-two week high of $440.67. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.94 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

