Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,199 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,882.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 805,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,689,000 after acquiring an additional 796,585 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after purchasing an additional 652,159 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,388.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 360,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,417,000 after purchasing an additional 345,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,370,000 after buying an additional 220,263 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $96.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.47. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
