Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Grows Stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $47.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average of $46.80.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

