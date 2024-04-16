Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Short Interest Update

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the March 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 995,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance

Shares of BBAR traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $8.05. 895,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,892. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $9.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.50. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Banco BBVA Argentina Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.1131 dividend. This is an increase from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is presently 4.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 1st quarter worth about $11,467,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BBAR

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.